STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license

The Judges observed that they have gone through the files of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Published: 08th February 2022 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday upheld the order of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) revoking the license of Media One TV channel and removing the name of the channel from the list of the permitted channel.

Justice N Nagaresh issued the order on the petition filed by the Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited, Kozhikode which owns the channel seeking to quash the order. The court also dismissed the petitions filed by employees of the channel and Kerala Union of Working Journalists.

The Judges observed that they have gone through the files of the Ministry of Home Affairs. "The MHA has called for various intelligence agencies. Based on the inputs from these agencies, it has been decided not to renew the security clearance. Hence, I am dismissing these petitions," the court said.

ALSO READ: HC asks Centre to produce files on revocation of TV channel Media One's broadcasting licence

S. Manu, Assistant Solicitor General, contended the MHA had denied the security clearance based on various intelligence inputs, which were sensitive and secret. Therefore, as a matter of policy and in the interest of national security, MHA could not disclose reasons for the denial of security clearance.

The channel's license had been rescinded after due application of the relevant aspects of the breach of security clearance. He also pointed out that even for the renewal of the licenses, security clearance from the MHA was mandatory. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry had followed scrupulously all the procedures before taking a final call on the issue. Moreover, the period of the license of the channel has expired.

S. Sreekumar, counsel for the petitioner, argued that the procedure adopted by the centre government to revoke the license was unheard of and illegal. It violated the Freedom of the press. The channel had been granted permission in 2011 for uplinking and delinking programs after giving security clearance by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA).

The security clearance was required only when a new channel was started. The company had applied for renewal of the license after the expiry of the 10 year license period. The guidelines on the uplinking and delinking programs did not stipulate that fresh security clearance needed to be obtained when the license was renewed. He pointed out that though the Centre had said that the MHA had denied a security clearance, it could not say what was the security breach committed by the channel. The channel had not caused any hindrance or interfered with the security of the nation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Media One TV
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp