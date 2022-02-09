STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPI may seek changes in ‘unconstitutional’ Lok Ayukta ordinance

On the other hand, CPM is hopeful of resolving the issues raised by CPI through bilateral talks before the legislation comes up in the assembly. 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even a day after the governor signed the amendment ordinance that curtails the powers of the Lok Ayukta, ripples of the controversial decision continue to surface within LDF. CPI, the second biggest ally in the front, not only continued its criticism against the ordinance, but also sharpened its attack against big brother CPM. On the other hand, CPM is hopeful of resolving the issues raised by CPI through bilateral talks before the legislation comes up in the assembly. 

Taking a cue from party secretary Kanam Rajendran, CPI assistant secretary K Prakash Babu lashed out at the amendment, terming it unconstitutional. The ordinance will undermine the original legislation brought in by the E K Nayanar government, he said.

CPI made it clear that party ministers will raise objections when the draft of the legislation comes before the cabinet before being tabled in the assembly. “The cabinet has to approve the draft of the bill. That is when CPI ministers will propose the amendments in it,” said Prakash. 

“Once a judicial body like the Lok Ayukta comprising retired Supreme Court or High Court judges issues an adverse order based on proof, why should ministers cling on to the posts?” Prakash asked. CPI ministers taking a different stance on the legislation will lead to new issues within LDF.

The cabinet’s collective responsibility could be questioned. Meanwhile, CPM is hopeful that the issues can be resolved through talks. It may also try to prolong the ordinance before it is brought as a bill in the assembly. 

Local Self-Government Minister M V Govindan told reporters on Tuesday that issues will be discussed with CPI. During regular talks between the two allies recently, CPM had indicated that a decision on the ordinance would be taken only after the CM returned from abroad. CPI was hopeful about it. Now with the Governor signing the ordinance, CPI would press for amendments in the bill before it is presented in the assembly.

