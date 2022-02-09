STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K Sudhakaran starts shortlisting DCC office-bearers, announcement later

The state general secretaries entrusted with the responsibility of districts have been doing last-minute additions and deletions to their respective probable lists.

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president K Sudhakaran has begun shortlisting the draft list of district Congress committee (DCC) office-bearers as part of completing the organisational revamp. However, the announcement of the final list would be delayed as Opposition Leader V D Satheesan tested Covid positive and got hospitalised on Tuesday. He will join the discussions to finalise the list only after a week now. 

When Sudhakaran was in New Delhi to attend the budget session of Parliament last week, Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Wayanad MP, urged him not to delay the overhauling of district committees. He said this as the national-level organisational elections are on the cards. 

The state general secretaries entrusted with the responsibility of districts have been doing last-minute additions and deletions to their respective probable lists. On Tuesday, Sudhakaran met with them and scrutinised their draft lists. 

A senior Congress leader told TNIE that the probable lists have a sizable number of representatives of the two factional leaders, Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala. Meanwhile, G Parameshwara, former deputy CM of Karnataka who has been appointed by the central Congress leadership as the returning officer for the state Congress elections, is expected to be in Kerala in a few weeks. Before his arrival, the restructuring of the district committees and appointment of state secretaries have to be completed.

