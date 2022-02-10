100-day plan to mark Pinarayi 2.0’s first anniversary

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced the launch of a new 100-day programme with 1,557 projects worth Rs 17,183 crore to mark the first anniversary of his second stint in office.

The action plan is expected to create 4.64 lakh direct and indirect job opportunities. Inauguration of 20,000 new houses and three housing complexes under LIFE Mission, organic farming in 10,000 hectares and K-FON high-speed internet connection to 100 families each in 140 assembly constituencies and 30,000 government offices are the highlights of the programme.

Pinarayi told reporters that the 100-day programme will begin on Thursday with the inauguration of 53 schools that have been upgraded to high standards. The action plan will be completed on the first anniversary of second LDF government on May 20. As part of the programme, ‘pattayam’ will be distributed to 15,000 landless people. A digital survey to measure the exact extent of land will be launched.

100-day programme: Airstrip in Idukki, 1,500 roads to be opened

T’Puram: A total of 532 housing complexes built for fishermen will be handed over to the new owners. An air strip in Idukki and a central prison at Thavanur will be inaugurated. Subhiksha hotels will be opened in all districts and the project to convert all ration cards to smart cards will be inaugurated.

A total of 1,500 roads constructed under the Chief Minister’s Rural Road project will be launched. Tube well drinking water programmes will be launched in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts. The first 100- day programme of the present government was implemented between June 11 to September 18 last year. The previous LDF government too had launched two 100-day programme during its tenure.