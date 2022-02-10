STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It was risky operation, but fortunate to rescue Babu with precision: Army officer

Speaking to TNIE from Chennai, Arun said teams of Army personnel arrived from Bengaluru and the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington, Coonoor, Ooty.

Babu surrounded by Army jawans atop Kurumbachi hills in Cherad near Malampuzha, Palakkad, after being rescued on Wednesday

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: “It was a highly risky operation as the hill was very steep and we were fortunate to complete the task with precision,” said A Arun, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Dakshin Bharat Area, Chennai, who coordinated the rescue team’s movement and operation following a request from the Kerala chief minister’s office.

Speaking to TNIE from Chennai, Arun said teams of Army personnel arrived from Bengaluru and the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington, Coonoor, Ooty. He said that it was Balakrishnan and Ramesh who carried the youth from a depth of 280 metres.

They were assisted by the personnel of NDRF and fire force, among others. It was a huge challenge as the cliff has a height of 450 metres. Asked if it was a unique experience for the team, Arun said, “The Army personnel practise such risky operations as part of the routine exercise. We are always engaged in serving the country.” The GOC said that he will be visiting Babu’s house at Cherad near Malampuzha by the month-end and speak to his family members.

