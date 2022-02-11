STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC’s 2018 hijab order comes up during Karnataka HC argument

At a time when the controversy over wearing hijab in schools rages in Karnataka, an order issued by the Kerala High Court regarding the matter in 2018 has now become a point of discussion.

Published: 11th February 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Students comes out of government college in Shivamogga during the hijab protest, in Karnataka. (Photo | Shimoga Nandan, EPS)

Students comes out of government college in Shivamogga during the hijab protest, in Karnataka. (Photo | Shimoga Nandan, EPS)

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the controversy over wearing hijab in schools rages in Karnataka, an order issued by the Kerala High Court regarding the matter in 2018 has now become a point of discussion. The order, which says that it’s for the institution to decide on dress code, was highlighted by lawyers during the argument in the hijab case at the Karnataka High Court to substantiate their points.

The Kerala High Court, while dismissing the petitions filed by two Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear a headscarf as well as full sleeve shirts in their school, the Kerala High Court had observed that it cannot instruct an educational institution to consider the requests of students. 

“It was purely within the domain of the institution to decide on the dress code,” Justice A Muhamed Mustaque had observed. The Karnataka government had cited the Kerala HC’s order in its recent order 
against the practice of wearing hijab in schools.

‘Kerala HC order was in context of pvt institution’

Sanjay Hegde, senior advocate who appeared for the petitioners against the government order, also pointed out the Kerala High Court’s order and submitted that the order was in the context of a private institution and perhaps, also a Christian minority institution.

“The court was balancing fundamental rights. Here, this is a government institution, which belongs to every inhabitant of Karnataka and citizen of India,” the advocate said. Explaining the context of the Kerala HC order, Supreme Court lawyer Kaleeswaram Raj told TNIE that the question of whether the hijab is an essential part of Islam was answered by Justice Muhamed Mustaque only in the judgment in Amnah Bint Basheer vs CBSC and others (2016).

“This point was not directly dealt with in his subsequent verdict in Fathima Thasneem’s case (2018), which gave free hand to the private school management in the matter of uniform,” he said. Justice Muhamed Mustaque in 2018 held that the students cannot seek the imposition of their individual right as against the larger right of the institution to impart education. It is for the institution to decide whether the student can be permitted to attend the classes with the headscarf and full sleeve shirt.

It is purely within the domain of the institution to decide on the same. The court had added that if the petitioners approach the institution for a Transfer Certificate, the school authority shall issue a Transfer Certificate without making any remarks. Commenting on the 2018 Kerala order, T Asaf Ali, former Director-General of Prosecution, said every judgment depends on the facts of the case. “It may vary from case to case and can’t be considered as a final one,” he said.

‘Institutions to decide’
“It was purely within the domain of the institution to decide on the dress code,” says a 2018 order by Justice A Muhamed Mustaque, while dismissing the petitions filed by two Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear headscarf as well as full sleeve shirts in their school

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court hijab Hijab row Karnataka Karnataka High court
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp