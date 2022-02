By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Lord Ayyappa temple here will open on Saturday for the five-day pooja for the Malayalam month of Kumbham.

Melsanthi Paramewaran Nampoothiri will open the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple at 5.30pm in the presence of Thantri Mahesh Mohanaru. No ritual will be performed at the temple on the day. A total of 15,000 devotees will be allowed in for darshan via the virtual queue system during the five-day pooja.