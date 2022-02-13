STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Classes for 1-9 to resume from Monday in Kerala

Schools and colleges in the state were closed on March 23, 2020, due to the spread of Covid.

Published: 13th February 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the third wave of Covid showing a dip, classes for 1 to 9 will resume in schools from Monday. However, classes will be held till the afternoon and only 50% of students need to attend classes three days a week.General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the decision to extend the class time till evening will be taken only after further discussions. The minister said schools can function at full strength once they are fully equipped.

The matter will be discussed at a high-level meeting of the education department on Sunday. A meeting of teachers’ unions will be held on Tuesday. A final decision will be made after this. Classes for 10 to 12 will continue as earlier. Anganwadis, nurseries, and kindergartens will open from Monday.

Schools and colleges in the state were closed on March 23, 2020, due to the spread of Covid. Online classes started on June 5, that year. Schools were reopened in November 2021 with restrictions.However, classes were attended by less than half of the students for two or three days a week.With the start of the third wave of Covid, schools and colleges had to close again from January 21, 2022. Later, the colleges were opened and classes  10, 11, and 12 were started from February 7.

