STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Men accused of drugging, raping minor girls fall into police net in Kerala

Two men who allegedly preyed on, drugged and sexually abused minor girls were arrested here on Saturday, police said.

Published: 13th February 2022 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOCHI: Two men who allegedly preyed on, drugged and sexually abused minor girls were arrested here on Saturday, police said.

The police said the two, in their late 20s, would befriend the girls through various social media platforms, provide them drugs after trapping them by false love and sexually assaulted them.

Their offence was exposed on February 10 following their car allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident killing a man near Kaloor, police said.

Two girls in school uniforms were found in their car when it was blocked by the locals in a junction.

Based on the information from the locals, the police arrested them after carrying out an investigation.

The arrested men were charged under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kerala Crime Kerala Rape Crime Against Minors
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp