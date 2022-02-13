Schools in Kerala to function in full swing from February 21

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has brought out guidelines for the functioning of schools from morning to evening for all students in classes 1 to 12 from February 21.

The guidelines were issued ahead of the resumption of classes in the forenoon session for students in standards one to nine from Monday. Morning to evening classes had resumed for students in standards 10, 11 and 12 on February 7.

According to General Education Minister V Sivankutty, the directions on resumption of classes in full swing from February 21 were applicable to all schools in the state including private, unaided schools. He added that schools have been directed to make arrangements so that all students are able to attend classes from morning to evening from February 21.

However, for children in pre-primary section, classes will be held only in the forenoon session from Monday to Friday with 50% attendance.

Classes will be held for all students on Saturdays, except for public holidays. The School Resource Groups will meet on all Saturdays and review the progress in coverage of portions and take steps for providing learning support if needed for the students.

Teachers have been directed to come out with detailed plans on coverage of portions for SSLC and Plus Two exams. Weekly reports on portions covered should be submitted every Saturday to the District Education Officer concerned for SSLC and to the Regional Deputy Director for the Plus Two section.

The SSLC and Plus Two model exams will be held as per schedule from March 16. The detailed timetable will be published soon. The dates of the annual exam for Classes one to nine will be announced later, the Minister added. Digital and online classes as well as initiatives to provide learning support to students will continue.