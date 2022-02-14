STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

128 hydroelectric projects in Kerala in limbo for decades

Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty admitted that several small hydroelectric projects are stuck due to 'minor issues'.

Published: 14th February 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the state government is set to hike the power tariff by 15-70 paise per unit, 128 small hydroelectric projects with an aggregate capacity of 798 megawatts (MW) remain non-starters despite being proposed several decades ago. They do not include large ventures like the 163 MW Athirappilly project.

"The KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) cites operating losses, which are accumulating every year, before the electricity regulatory commission to justify tariff hike every time. However, the only reason for KSEB's loss is its laxity in executing new hydroelectric projects," said Jacob Jose, former project manager of Pallivasal Extension Scheme

Jose had prepared a note on the long-pending hydroelectric projects in Kerala. "These small projects neither need a dam nor water storage and so, would not adversely affect the environment," he said.

Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty admitted to The New Indian Express that several small hydroelectric projects are stuck due to "minor issues". However, he said the government has identified several such projects and implement them in the next 12-18 months. 

Four small hydroelectric projects - Poringalkuthu (24 MW), Thottiyar (40 MW), Bhoothathankettu (24 MW) and Pallivasal (60 MW) will be implemented in 12-15 months, while the foundation stone for the Mankulam (40 MW) project will be laid in the coming week, he said. "The minor land issues that delayed Chinnar project (24 MW) have been sorted out. Tendering processes for Olikkal (5 MW), Poovaramthodu (3MW), and Marippuzha (6 MW) are on," he said.

He said the 128 small projects were identified for implementation by the Union power ministry over several years in various studies. "However, not all of them are viable and feasible. So, it’s not proper to say all 128 projects are pending," he said.

Jacob said last year, 18,268 million units (MU) of the state’s total consumption of 25,125 MU were purchased from outside for a whopping Rs 8,680 crore. "This year, the bill is expected to cross Rs 9,000 crore," he said.

Krishnankutty said that the government is also moving quickly to establish the second powerhouse at Idukki. Consultancy firm WAPCOS Ltd, a PSU under the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, is in the final stages of preparing a detailed project report for the 800 MW project. "Once the second powerhouse is commissioned, the Idukki project will emerge as the country’s largest hydroelectric plant with a capacity to generate 1,580 MW of power," he said.

Other pending projects include Bavalippuzha–II (8 MW), Valamthodu (8 MW), Pambar (40 MW), Achankovil (30 MW), Chenkulam augmentation (24 MW), Upper Chenkulam (24 MW), Vakkalar (24 MW), Kakkadampoil-I (20 MW), Karikkayam (15 MW), Keezharkuthu (15 MW) and Nakkayam (12 MW).

Small hydel projects likely in 12-18 months

  • Poringalkuthu (24 MW)

  • Thottiyar (40 MW) 

  • Bhoothathankettu (24 MW)

  • Pallivasal (60 MW) 

  • Tendering process on for 

  • Olikkal (5 MW)

  • Poovaramthodu (3MW)

  • Marippuzha (6 MW)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala State Electricity Board Kerala hydel projects Kerala hydroelectricity project
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp