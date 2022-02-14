STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Court stays verdict directing Achuthanandan to pay Rs 10 lakh to Chandy in defamation case

Achuthanandan had alleged that then CM Chandy had made pecuniary benefits out of solar deals, which were part of the solar scam in which Saritha S Nair was the main accused

Published: 14th February 2022 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala CM Achuthanandan

Former Kerala CM Achuthanandan (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Principal District and Sessions Court here has granted relief to veteran CPM leader V S Achuthanandan as it stayed the verdict of the lower court ordering Rs 10.10 lakh in damages to Oommen Chandy in a defamation case.

The sub sessions court on January 22 had ordered Achuthanandan to pay the damages for his comment on Chandy that was aired in a television interview in July 2013. Achuthanandan had alleged that then CM Chandy had made pecuniary benefits out of solar deals, which were part of the solar scam in which Saritha S Nair was the main accused.

Achuthanandan further alleged that Chandy had floated a company to swindle money from the solar deals. The lower court had passed the order against the CPM veteran pointing out that he could not produce documents to substantiate his allegations.

While hearing Achuthanandan's appeal, the court also listened to Chandy's argument after which the stay order was issued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VS Achuthanandan Oommen Chandy
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp