Actor abduction case: Dileep approaches Kerala HC seeking to quash FIR

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Dileep on Monday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the FIR against him for allegedly conspiring to murder investigating officers in the 2017 actor abduction and assault case. He also sought a CBI probe in the case, if the FIR cannot be quashed.

Dileep’s petition stated that the FIR was registered at the crime branch police station under the direct control of ADGP S Sreejith with an oblique motive of creating false evidence in the sexual assault case pending before the Additional Special Sessions Court III in Kochi.

“Baiju Poulose, DySP, crime branch, who was the investigating officer in the 2017 case, has created false unsigned statements of director Balachandrakumar to wreak vengeance. On that basis, the DySP himself lodged a false complaint in the form of a letter addressed to ADGP Sreejith to get the FIR registered,” Dileep’s petition said.

It further said the new FIR has self-assigned victims — a DGP, IG, two SPs and a DySP, all working with the crime branch — who are involved in the preparation of the final report in the 2017 case. “Hence, the probe has to be transferred to an independent agency that cannot be controlled by the state police or even by the state government,” Dileep said in the plea. He also made a serious allegation against ADGP Sreejith. Balachandrakumar, who is used to foisting false cases, has claimed a close connection with Sreejith, which was evidenced by a message he had sent in October 2020, he said.