STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Migrant labourers attack ticket examiner on Antyodaya Express near Thrissur, 15 arrested

TTE Kuruppan Bhasi, who suffered minor injuries in the attack was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, where his condition is reportedly stable

Published: 15th February 2022 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A group of migrant labourers attacked a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) in the wee hours on Tuesday on the Ernakulam-Howrah Antyodaya Express when the train was nearing Thrissur from Kochi.

The railway police arrested 15 migrant workers who were involved in the scuffle. TTE Kuruppan Bhasi, who suffered minor injuries in the attack was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, where his condition is reportedly stable.

Railway officials said the migrant labourers in the train ganged up and hit him after one of them was asked to produce his ticket. They also snatched his mobile phone along with his bag that contained the challan receipts and some money, the officials said.

Based on the statement of the TTE, non-bailable cases have been registered against two of the migrant workers who were identified as the main instigators. The railway police have also initiated a probe after registering a case. According to T S Gopakumar, assistant commissioner, RPF Ernakulam, robbery besides assault cases have been filed against the two migrant workers.

The arrested migrant workers were produced before the judicial first class magistrate court, Thrissur, and remanded to custody, said the RPF assistant commissioner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrissur Antyodaya Express
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp