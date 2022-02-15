Migrant labourers attack ticket examiner on Antyodaya Express near Thrissur, 15 arrested

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A group of migrant labourers attacked a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) in the wee hours on Tuesday on the Ernakulam-Howrah Antyodaya Express when the train was nearing Thrissur from Kochi.

The railway police arrested 15 migrant workers who were involved in the scuffle. TTE Kuruppan Bhasi, who suffered minor injuries in the attack was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, where his condition is reportedly stable.

Railway officials said the migrant labourers in the train ganged up and hit him after one of them was asked to produce his ticket. They also snatched his mobile phone along with his bag that contained the challan receipts and some money, the officials said.

Based on the statement of the TTE, non-bailable cases have been registered against two of the migrant workers who were identified as the main instigators. The railway police have also initiated a probe after registering a case. According to T S Gopakumar, assistant commissioner, RPF Ernakulam, robbery besides assault cases have been filed against the two migrant workers.

The arrested migrant workers were produced before the judicial first class magistrate court, Thrissur, and remanded to custody, said the RPF assistant commissioner.