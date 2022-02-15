Model’s death: Ansi Kabeeer's kin to approach CM for CBI probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The relatives of Miss South India and former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, who died in a car accident along with two others at Chakaraparambu last year, decided to approach Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding a CBI investigation into the incident. Ansi’s uncle A Nazim told reporters that a detailed investigation should be conducted into the accident after new revelations regarding the illegal activities of Hotel No 18 owner Roy Vayalat and his friend Shaiju Thankachan came out.

It was on November 1, 2021, that Ansi and three other friends returning from a party at Hotel No 18 met with an accident in which three of them lost their lives. Later, it was found that Shaiju was following the car from the hotel and Roy tampered with the CCTV recordings when the activities of the hotel came under the lens. Both were arrested in the case.

“It is quite clear that something is hidden from us. Initially we had no issues with the police probe. But now the statement given by some women raises doubts about the operations of Hotel No 18, its owner and Shaiju. They must be properly interrogated and a thorough investigation is required to bring out the truth,”

Nazim said. Nazim said that family members of Ansi are trying to get an appointment with the chief minister this week. Once the appointment is fixed, they will meet the CM and submit the request to transfer the case to CBI. Meanwhile, it is learnt that Kochi city police which probed the case are also not against a CBI investigation.