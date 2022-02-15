STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Relief for govt as Kerala HC allows SilverLine survey to go on

In A major relief to the state government, a division bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday quashed a single-bench order deferring the survey process for the SilverLine project.

Published: 15th February 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In A major relief to the state government, a division bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday quashed a single-bench order deferring the survey process for the SilverLine project. “The state government is vested with adequate powers to conduct the survey, and mark the properties appropriately, for the social impact assessment (SIA) study,” observed the court.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the order on a state government appeal challenging Justice Devan Ramachandran’s order deferring the SilverLine survey till February 18.

Submitting that the present survey is for the purpose of demarcating the boundary of the project alignment for the SIA study, the state government said it is vested with ample powers to issue notifications under Section 6 of the Kerala Survey and Boundaries Act, 1961, for conducting a survey of the properties. 

Order will help complete K-Rail project in time: Min

Assista nt Solicitor General S Manu submitted that the Ministry of Railways has only accorded “in-principle approval” to the state government for taking up pre-investment activities for the proposed project between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod covering 540km, and has not yet given the final nod. On the basis of the “in-principle approval”, DPR and other aspects can be undertaken.

However, the state government can proceed with the acquisition of lands only after obtaining appropriate orders from the Ministry of Railways, he further contended. Welcoming the High Court order, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said it will help in the completion of K-Rail project in a time-bound manner.

“The state government as well as the general public wants such projects to get completed without much delay. Any sort of lag in implementation will result in escalation of project cost. However, the state government wants to strictly adhere to all norms and procedures. The honourable court’s verdict will help the state government to carry the project forward.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court SilverLine
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp