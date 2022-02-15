Relief for govt as Kerala HC allows SilverLine survey to go on

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In A major relief to the state government, a division bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday quashed a single-bench order deferring the survey process for the SilverLine project. “The state government is vested with adequate powers to conduct the survey, and mark the properties appropriately, for the social impact assessment (SIA) study,” observed the court.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the order on a state government appeal challenging Justice Devan Ramachandran’s order deferring the SilverLine survey till February 18.

Submitting that the present survey is for the purpose of demarcating the boundary of the project alignment for the SIA study, the state government said it is vested with ample powers to issue notifications under Section 6 of the Kerala Survey and Boundaries Act, 1961, for conducting a survey of the properties.

Order will help complete K-Rail project in time: Min

Assista nt Solicitor General S Manu submitted that the Ministry of Railways has only accorded “in-principle approval” to the state government for taking up pre-investment activities for the proposed project between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod covering 540km, and has not yet given the final nod. On the basis of the “in-principle approval”, DPR and other aspects can be undertaken.

However, the state government can proceed with the acquisition of lands only after obtaining appropriate orders from the Ministry of Railways, he further contended. Welcoming the High Court order, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said it will help in the completion of K-Rail project in a time-bound manner.

“The state government as well as the general public wants such projects to get completed without much delay. Any sort of lag in implementation will result in escalation of project cost. However, the state government wants to strictly adhere to all norms and procedures. The honourable court’s verdict will help the state government to carry the project forward.”