India's youngest mayor Arya to tie the knot with first-time MLA Sachin Dev

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City Mayor S Arya Rajendran and Balussery MLA KM Sachin Dev are all set to tie the knot. However, the date of marriage has not been finalised yet.

The 22-year-old Arya, who is the youngest Mayor in the country, and Sachin Dev, 28, who is the youngest MLA in the Kerala assembly, were known to each other since the days they worked with the Balasangham and SFI. The CPM district leadership has given consent for the marriage.

Speaking to TNIE, Sachin Dev said initial talks were held between the two families. Other decisions about the marriage including the date have not been made.

"We have been friends since the days we worked together in SFI. So the families had a first discussion and a further decision is yet to be taken. It is like a normal marriage proposal," he said. Meanwhile, Mayor Arya Rajendran said no final decision has been taken.

Sachin Dev, a native of Nellikode in Kozhikode is a first-time legislator. He was serving as SFI state secretary when he contested the Assembly elections from Balussery. He had completed BA in English Literature from Government Arts College at Kozhikode and completed LLB from Law college at Kozhikode. He is now All India Joint Secretary of SFI.

Arya hails from Mudavanmugal in Thiruvananthapuram. She has completed her graduation from All Saints College. She is currently the state president of Balasangham and a state committee member of SFI.