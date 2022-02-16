STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UDF demands probe into corruption in KSEB during MM Mani's tenure

Opposition leader VD Satheesan alleged that under the guise of hydel tourism, several acres of land were given to tourism societies in Idukki during Mani's tenure as power minister.

Published: 16th February 2022 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader VD Satheesan.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be a fresh headache to the Left government, the opposition UDF has taken up the issues that resulted in a tug of war between Kerala State Electricity Board chairman B Ashok and trade unions.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has sought a comprehensive probe into the corruption charges in KSEB during the last five years. He alleged that under the guise of hydel tourism, several acres of land were given to tourism societies in Idukki during CPM leader MM Mani's tenure as power minister.

As the indefinite protest by the trade unions enters the third day on Wednesday, the LDF is keen to resolve the issue without further political damage. But much to their chagrin, the Opposition taking up the corruption charges raised by the KSEBL chairman B Ashok is expected to have far-reaching consequences.

On Wednesday, Satheesan came down heavily on the power department under K Krishnankutty while talking to reporters at Cantonment House.

"It was during MM Mani's tenure that several acres worth crores of land was given to tourism societies owing allegiance to the CPM,  under the guise of hydel tourism in Idukki. The other corruption charges include unauthorized appointments without the nod of the board or the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission,  salary revision, leaking tender details in advance to the contractors and more," said Satheesan.

With the board reeling under huge financial loss, the LDF Government is looking to increase the power tariff thereby making consumers suffer, alleged Satheesan. He also claimed that Mani is scared of the corruption charges raised by the KSEBL chairman and is trying to intimidate his successor, Krishnankutty.

The fight between KSEB chairman and Managing director B Ashok and trade unions had escalated to a political war between leaders of two LDF constituents on Tuesday as former power minister MM Mani took strong offence to the veiled criticism against decisions taken by the CMD during his tenure.

Regarding senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala's alleged oneupmanship in the state Congress, Satheesan said it is the UDF parliamentary party that takes a call on coming up with a response against the ordinance on Lokayukta.

"It's the UDF parliamentary party which takes a decision on how the Opposition should move in the Legislative Assembly against the ruling front. It's not VD Satheesan who takes the call. The norm is to hold deliberations with all the legislators and finalize on how to target the LDF Government in the floor of the Assembly", said Satheesan.
