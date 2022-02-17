STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Madhu lynching: New SPP appointed

The order was issued by the state home department. Rajesh M Menon from Palakkad will be the additional public prosecutor.

Published: 17th February 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala tribal man Madhu who was treated in an inhuman manner

Kerala tribal youth Madhu who was lynched by a mob in 2018. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The government has appointed C Rajendran, a senior advocate of the Kerala High Court, as the special public prosecutor (SPP) in the case pertaining to lynching of a tribal youth, Madhu, in Attappadi four years ago by a mob. The order was issued by the state home department. Rajesh M Menon from Palakkad will be the additional public prosecutor.

The appointments have been made considering the views of the family members of Madhu. The Attappadi Adivasi Action Council and the family members of the deceased Madhu had given a list of four names-two for the post of SPP  and two for the post of additional public prosecutor -- to the government.

The case will be heard in the Special Court for SC/ST Cases, Mannarkad, on February 18. As the lynching case of Madhu is being dragged on, the family members had expressed displeasure. Moreover, the hearing of the case was preponed to February 18 at the intervention of the Kerala High Court. 

Earlier, P Gopinath was appointed as the SPP. But he failed to take charge citing personal reasons.  Two years ago, V T Reghunath was appointed as the special public prosecutor. However, he too sought relief from appearing in the case stating that he was facing ill health.  In the last hearing, the special court judge in Mannarkkad had come out against the absence of the special public prosecutor.

It was on February 22, 2018, that Madhu who was staying in a rock cave in Ajumudi hills near Chindaki in Attappadi was pulled out and made to walk four kilometres to Mukkali and was beaten up and kicked by a mob accusing him of stealing provisions from shops. 

There are 16 accused in the case and they have been charged with murder and under the provisions of the Prevention of Atrocities on Scheduled Castes and Tribes Act. All of them are out on bail now.

New additional public prosecutor
The order was issued by the state home department. Rajesh M Menon from Palakkad will be the additional public prosecutor. The appointments have been made considering the views of the family members of Madhu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Mob Lynching tribal youth
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp