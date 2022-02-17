Madhu lynching: New SPP appointed

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The government has appointed C Rajendran, a senior advocate of the Kerala High Court, as the special public prosecutor (SPP) in the case pertaining to lynching of a tribal youth, Madhu, in Attappadi four years ago by a mob. The order was issued by the state home department. Rajesh M Menon from Palakkad will be the additional public prosecutor.

The appointments have been made considering the views of the family members of Madhu. The Attappadi Adivasi Action Council and the family members of the deceased Madhu had given a list of four names-two for the post of SPP and two for the post of additional public prosecutor -- to the government.

The case will be heard in the Special Court for SC/ST Cases, Mannarkad, on February 18. As the lynching case of Madhu is being dragged on, the family members had expressed displeasure. Moreover, the hearing of the case was preponed to February 18 at the intervention of the Kerala High Court.

Earlier, P Gopinath was appointed as the SPP. But he failed to take charge citing personal reasons. Two years ago, V T Reghunath was appointed as the special public prosecutor. However, he too sought relief from appearing in the case stating that he was facing ill health. In the last hearing, the special court judge in Mannarkkad had come out against the absence of the special public prosecutor.

It was on February 22, 2018, that Madhu who was staying in a rock cave in Ajumudi hills near Chindaki in Attappadi was pulled out and made to walk four kilometres to Mukkali and was beaten up and kicked by a mob accusing him of stealing provisions from shops.

There are 16 accused in the case and they have been charged with murder and under the provisions of the Prevention of Atrocities on Scheduled Castes and Tribes Act. All of them are out on bail now.

New additional public prosecutor

