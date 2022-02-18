STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam native involved in rhino hunt arrested in Kerala

A fugitive from Assam who carried a bounty of `5lakh on his head was arrested by Nilambur police on Thursday. The arrested is Azmat Ali, 26, a native of Sonitpur. 

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A fugitive from Assam who carried a bounty of Rs 5lakh on his head was arrested by Nilambur police on Thursday. The arrested is Azmat Ali, 26, a native of Sonitpur. 

According to police, Azmat Ali had been hiding among other migrant workers in Vaniyambalam, near Wandoor. Azmat Ali was accused in several cases, including the case of hunting down Indian rhinoceros (Indian rhino). The Assam police traced Azmat Ali using the tower location of his SIM card. They later passed the information to the Malappuram district police chief Sujith Das.

“Azmat was a leader of the hunters group which killed several rhinos in Assam for their horns. As these animals are facing a threat of extinction in the country, the Assam police started an investigation into the hunting episodes. Azmat escaped to Kerala believing it to be a safe hideout,” said P Vishnu, Nilambur circle inspector.

According to the officer, Azmat Ali reached Nilambur a couple of days ago. Nilambur police handed over Azmat Ali to Assam Police who reached Nilambur on the day. They took him back to Assam the same day.

