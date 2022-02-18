Kerala: Buddha idol, lying in pond for decades, to get new abode, thanks to road development

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A statue, believed to be of Bodhisattva of Buddha lineage, which was lying in a pond for decades at Melur near Koyilandy, is set to get a new ‘abode’ with local residents coming forward to erect it in the area. The residents acted after the highways authority decided to fill the pond as part of developing the Koyilandy bypass.

“We didn’t want to see the idol getting buried in the pond,” said Karunakaran Kalamangalath, the convener of the public committee formed recently to erect the idol. “We call the Bodhisattva idol Pathikalappan. His abode is just 500 metres away from the pond, close to the Siva temple. But even the senior-most people of our village have seen only its ruined foundation,” said Karunakaran.

Archaeology department can’t confirm whether the statue is of Bodhisattva

The granite idol is 5-foot tall and weighs a ton. It has bangles on its arms, biceps and legs; an uthareeyam worn across its body and a head gear. The idol has suffered minor damage. “Until four decades ago, we used to see the idol every year when the pond dries up in summer. But after an irrigation canal was opened nearby, it has water round the year,” said Karunakaran.

Dr Ajay S Sekhar, coordinator at Centre for Buddhist Studies in Kalady Sree Sankaracharya University who visited Melur, said that as per its style, the idol is that of Ksitigarbha Bodhisattva and is 800-1200 years old.

“This kind of decorative idol belongs to the Vajrayana tradition of Tantric Buddhism. Many places in North Malabar like Dharmadam in Kannur, and Palazhi and West Hill in Kozhikode had the remnants of Buddha culture,” he said.

Archaeology department official K Krishnaraj said iconographic analysis was not possible as there are glaring differences.

“We can’t confirm whether the statue is of Bodhisattva, though it is believed so. Usually, Bodhisattva idols’ looks are directed towards earth. Here, it is different. The uthareeyam is another major difference,” said Krishnaraj, who led the mission to take the idol out from the pond. He said it is only 200 years old.

“When we tried to transport the idol, the people at Melur opposed it saying they wanted to keep it there. The archaeology department would install the idol there itself even if one cent of land is handed over to us,” he said.