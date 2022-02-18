STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh joins NGO; assumes charge as director-women empowerment & CSR

HRDS India is an NGO with Guru Atma Nambi as its president and Aji Krishnan as its secretary. Its main source of resources includes CSR funds from corporates and foreign donations.

Published: 18th February 2022 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh speaks to reporters after joining NGO High Range Development Society-India, at its Thodupuzha office.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Swapna Suresh, an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case who has been facing an NIA and ED probe, on Friday joined the High Range Development Society (HRDS) India, a Palakkad-based NGO.

She received her appointment letter at the Skill Training Centre of HRDS India's office in Thodupuzha on Friday morning and joined the organisation there.

HRDS officials said Swapna is posted as Director (Women empowerment and CSR) with monthly emoluments of Rs 43,000. They said that the offer letter was issued on February 12 and she accepted the offer.

When asked as to why a tainted person like Swapna has been appointed in their organization, the HRDS officials said she has not been convicted as yet. She has excellent communication skills and vast contacts which could be used for the benefit of the organisation.

HRDS India is an NGO with Guru Atma Nambi as its president and Aji Krishnan as its secretary. Its main source of resources includes CSR funds from corporates and foreign donations.

Earlier, S. Krishnakumar, a three-time Congress MP from Kollam who later joined BJP, was its president. He has since relinquished the post citing ill-health and Guru Atma Nambi who was the patron earlier has become the organisation's president.

Its activities include the construction of pre-fabricated houses for Adivasis and has provided around 300 such houses in Attappadi free of cost.

As part of its women empowerment, it provides training in tailoring for women and gives them free sewing machines. It has three skill training centres in Thodupuzha, Coimbatore and Kannur under the DDU –GKY. It also undertakes farming activities like medicinal plant cultivation in Adivasi inhabited areas. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swapna Suresh High Range Development Society Kerala gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh joins NGO
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp