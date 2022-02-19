In policy address, Guv Khan critical of Centre, seeks nod for SilverLine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after holding the government to ransom by deferring the signing of the government’s policy address till the eleventh hour, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday delivered the customary address in the assembly amid an Opposition boycott and lukewarm response from treasury benches. The address was noted for a few critical references to the Union government over enactment of Central laws on matters listed in the state and concurrent list and slashing the state’s share of resources.

“In recent times, legislation by the Union Government is taking place on subjects enumerated in State and Concurrent Lists, that too without effective consultation with the states. This goes against the grain of cooperative federalism. My government is of the opinion that this should not be a practice to be continued,” Khan said in the policy address on the first day of the fourth session of the 15th legislative assembly.

He also mentioned that there has been a consistent decline in the state share provided from the divisible pool by succeeding Central Finance Commissions. The policy address highlighted that on account of the GST compensation ceasing to exist after June this year, the state would lose about Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 crore. He also criticised the Centre’s practice of giving exemption to direct taxes in the divisible pool and raising significant amounts of revenue through cess and surcharges, which are not indivisible pool. This causes a huge fall in the share of resources due to the state, he said.

The policy address also demanded early approval from the Centre’s for the state’s ambitious Silverline semi high-speed rail project. Khan said the project will provide a new environment-friendly transport mode and would be a green initiative that would catalyse employment and growth.

Referring to the recent farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s proposed farm laws, the policy address hoped the Union Government would come up with an “inclusive strategy” that will address rural and agrarian distress.

Major highlights

In a major policy change in agriculture sector, the government plans to shift from crop-based assistance to a farm-based one by developing a farm land-based multi-cropping system as a basic block for agricultural development.

The policy address proposes setting up of hi-tech organic supermarkets as a means of marketing the organic produce in the state; an Online Market Platform or E-Trading Platforms to achieve integration of distant agri markets.

Also proposed is an Agri Cadet Corps programme to develop interest among school children in agricultural activities. Krishi Shree groups of youth, women and NRIs are also planned.

Also proposed is a new Crop Insurance Scheme through which farmers will enjoy the existing benefit of low premium but will get professional insurance coverage from lead players in the field. In the industries sector, a Private Industrial Park Scheme will be launched this year, making it possible for private individuals to establish industrial parks.

Key proposals in the policy address

A virtual employment exchange/online portal for NRI/NRK to be started in the financial year 2022-23

Three “Rehabilitation Villages” of international standard in three regions of the state for the comprehensive rehabilitation of persons with disabilities

State-of-the-art Centre for Monitoring Xenobiotic Residues and Advanced Animal Health Care

A knowledge park in dairy processing and a duck research facility in Kuttanad

A Spices Park is proposed to be developed in Thodupuzha

Logistic parks with multimodel transport heads for rail, road and airway traffic

All mineral concession details to be made available in public domain

A special programme, ‘Fitness for Future’, for promoting fitness among school children to be introduced in 2022-23

A special project for eradication of prioritised invasive alien species from the forests of Kerala during 2022-23

Govt reiterates resolve to build new dam at Mullaperiyar

Underscoring the government’s resolve to build a new dam to replace to 126-year-old Mullaperiyar dam, the governor said the state wants to ensure the safety of people of Kerala while making sure that Tamil Nadu gets the water it needs. “We believe that the dam’s capacity should not exceed 136 feet of storage,” the governor said. The water level of the dam was raised to 142 feet in November last year following heavy rain in catchment areas. Tamil Nadu maintains that the maximum storage level of 142 feet is in conformity with the Central Water Commission’s Rule Curve norm.