Win-win formula to end trade unions’ protest in KSEB ready

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A win-win formula to end the protest of pro-Left trade unions in the Kerala State Electricity Board has been finalised in the conciliatory talks held between minister K Krishnankutty and leaders of trade unions.

On Saturday, KSEB CMD B Ashok will hold online discussions with trade unions to finalise the compromise formula. The indefinite protest, that reached fifth day on Friday, is likely to be called off by the unions on Saturday.

The compromise formula includes the LDF vetting all future policy decisions of KSEB director board and partially withdrawing State Industrial Security Force security from Vydyuthi Bhavan, KSEB headquarters.

Suggestions for the compromise formula had evolved in the leadership-level talks held by senior LDF leaders with LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan and minister K Krishnankutty at AKG centre on Thursday.

On Friday, the minister discussed with KSEB Workers Association general secretary (CITU) S Harilal and Kerala Electricity Workers Federation (AITUC) general secretary M P Gopakumar. He told them that their demands could be accepted conditionally and requested to accept the compromise formula. K Jayaprakash, the other general secretary of KSEBWA, told TNIE that the SISF personnel will be pulled back from the board’s headquarters on certain conditions.

But, they will be guarding the Data Centre on the second floor which already has a three-tier firewall security system.

