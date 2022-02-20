STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor abduction case: Crime Branch gets forensic report on phone details of Dileep, two others

The Crime Branch filed a petition in the court seeking a copy of the report and the contents in the mobile phones as part of the probe. 

Published: 20th February 2022 06:42 AM

Dileep coming out of the crime branch office | File pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Crime Branch team, which is probing conspiracy to kill police officers who probed actor abduction and rape case, received contents of six mobile phones surrendered by actor Dileep and two others. Four mobile phones of Dileep, two phones of his brother-in-law Sooraj and one phone of his brother Anoop were sent to Forensic Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram for analysis by the magistrate court in Aluva.  The forensic analysis report and mirror images of the contents in the phones were handed over to the court on Friday. The Crime Branch filed a petition in the court seeking a copy of the report and the contents in the mobile phones as part of the probe. 

Following the request, the court gave a copy of the report and mobile phone contents to the probe team. It was following the directive of the Kerala High Court that Dileep and other accused persons agreed to surrender their phones. Dileep had submitted before the court that he had sent one of his mobile phones to cyber experts for analysis. Meanwhile, Crime Branch has summoned Dileep’s brother Anoop to appear for interrogation on Monday.  Crime Branch will question other accused, including Dileep, on the basis of the contents in the mobile phone next week.

