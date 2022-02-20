STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM MLA Sreenijin plotted Deepu’s murder, says Twenty20

Alleges CPM men who attacked Deepu were in touch with MLA, Sreenijin dismisses charges as political stunt 

Published: 20th February 2022 06:36 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: War of words between Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu M Jacob and Kunnathunadu CPM MLA PV Sreenijin continued on Saturday with Sabu accusing Sreenijin of masterminding the alleged murder of Twenty20 area secretary Deepu C K at Kizhakkambalam.Sabu alleged that ever since Sreenijin became the MLA, he was unleashing terror with the help of criminals and goons in Kizhakkambalam and the other two panchayats ruled by Kitex-backed Twenty20. 

“Sreenijin is the main conspirator in Deepu’s murder and should be booked. He has been targeting Twenty20 workers and disrupting peaceful atmosphere in the panchayats. People are afraid to speak openly as he has brought in goons to silence them,” Sabu told reporters at Kizhakkambalam. He demanded that the police check the MLA’s mobile phone to unearth his role in the murder. “In the last 10 months, nearly 50 workers of Twenty20 have been attacked on his orders. From police to panchayat office, he has appointed CPM affiliated men to scuttle development projects of three panchayats. If this continues, we will be forced to leave Kizhakkambalam,” Sabu said. 

On the alleged role of Sreenijin in Deepu’s murder, Sabu said the plot to kill Deepu was hatched by Sreenijin after Twenty20 decided to organise “Lights Off” protest to condemn his interference in blocking the ‘Street Light” challenge of the panchayat using KSEB officials. “The four CPM workers who attacked Deepu were in constant touch with the MLA after we announced our decision to conduct the protest on February 5,” Sabu alleged. 

Sreenijin said Sabu was targeting him for exposing his illegal activities and was using Deepu’s death for political mileage.  Welcoming any probe into the death of Deepu, Sreenijin said he would initiate legal action against Sabu for levelling baseless allegations against him. The CPM Kizhakkambalam unit also backed Sreenijin saying the party does not have any role in Deepu’s death and those arrested in connection with the attack did not have any criminal background.

