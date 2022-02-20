STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four-member family found dead in Kerala's Kodungallur; police suspect suicide

There are reports indicating that the family experienced severe financial strain.

Published: 20th February 2022 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Four members of a family were found dead in a closed house at Uzhuvathukadavu in Thrissur district's Kodungallur on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Kadamparambath Ashif (41), his wife Abeera (35), and their children Fathima (14) and Anonisa (7).

Police said neighbours noticed the family not coming out from the house despite it being forenoon. The windows were found locked and tapes were pasted to ensure no leakage of air, the Kodungallur police, who was alerted by the neighbours, said.
 
The police have initiated an inquest to find the cause of the death.

The police said they suspect the family died by suicide after the presence of carbon monoxide was also detected inside the room. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

