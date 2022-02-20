Satheesan fires salvo at Governor Khan:  Don’t need advice from party hopper

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Launching a scathing attack on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan has said he doesn’t need the advice of a party hopper who had changed five parties. The governor had earlier said that Satheesan was an inexperienced Leader of Opposition, and instead of insulting senior leaders like Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, he should learn from them.

Satheesan said Khan, who speaks like the spokesperson of the Sangh Parivar, is not eligible to adorn the post of the governor. “I am a Congressman and will continue to be one till the last breath. I will accept advice from Congress leaders, but not from Khan who was a party hopper before being appointed the governor of Kerala. Why should I accept the advice of a person who was a political hopper and never showed true allegiance to any political party,” he asked.

Satheesan said the government doesn’t have the courage to rein in the governor and tell him not to forget his constitutional obligations. He alleged that there is an unholy nexus between the BJP leaders at the Centre and CPM leaders in Kerala.

The governor supported the illegal appointment of the Kannur University vice-chancellor and gave his consent to the Lok Ayukya amendment ordinance. Now, he has threatened the government and got the general administration secretary removed from the post. The government did not show the spine to remind the governor that delivering the policy address was his constitutional obligation, said Satheesan.

V Muraleedharan comes out against LDF and UDF

T’Puram: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has rallied behind Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Addressing the media here, Muraleedharan alleged that both the ruling front and Opposition have been targeting the Governor with the same zeal. On Saturday, both Muraleedharan and state BJP president K Surendran had come down heavily against the Opposition and LDF at a time when they have been alleging that the governor is having a soft corner towards the BJP. Muraleedharan alleged that the CPM has fielded not only cyber goondas in targeting the Governor, but former CPM ministers A K Balan and M M Mani too. “I am surprised why Opposition leader V D Satheesan, who is eagerly coming up against the Governor, is not attacking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,” said Muraleedharan.