Twenty20 worker's death: Bleeding in brain caused Deepu’s death, reveals autopsy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The postmortem of Twenty20 worker Deepu C K has revealed that “intracranial bleeding” caused his death. The Twenty20 area secretary, who was brutally assaulted allegedly by CPM workers in Kizhakkambalam last week, died on Friday.

Police officials said the preliminary analysis of postmortem cited two haemorrhages and blood clots as the reason for Deepu’s death. It also mentioned about certain liver ailment that aggravated the condition. Kunnathunadu CPM MLA P V Sreenijin’s statement that Deepu had other health issues like liver cirrhosis and he might have died of it had triggered protests from Twenty20 workers on Friday.

Meanwhile, the war of words between Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu M Jacob and Sreenijin continued on Saturday with the former accusing the MLA of masterminding the alleged murder of Deepu. Sabu said the MLA should be booked in the case. Welcoming any probe into Deepu’s death, Sreenijin said he would initiate legal action against Sabu for levelling baseless allegations against him.

The police probing Deepu’s death said they were awaiting the detailed postmortem report. “We have asked the doctors to look for concussion marks and bruise on the body,” said a police officer. The medical report of the private hospital in Aluva, where Deepu died while undergoing treatment, had concluded that Deepu died due to “intracranial bleeding”. Deepu’s condition was bad when he was brought to the hospital on February 14 and he was diagnosed with “intracranial bleeding” due to a hemorrhage in brain.

Intracranial bleeding occurs when a blood vessel within the skull is ruptured or leaks.The hospital sources said Deepu had tested Covid negative when he was admitted to the hospital. It was only when the samples taken after his death were tested as part of safety protocol that the results came positive.

Meanwhile, thousands paid homage to Deepu when his body was brought to Kizhakkambalam after completing the postmortem procedures at the Kottayam Medical College. The body was cremated at Kakkanad public crematorium where hundreds of Twenty20 workers gathered to pay their last respects. Large police force was deployed at Kizhakkambalam and at the crematorium to prevent any untoward incident.