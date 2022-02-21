STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devotee offers 2-tonne bronze ‘vaarpu’ to Guruvayur temple

As the Guruvayur temple celebrates the 10-day long festival, a devotee offered a large ‘vaarpu’ made of bronze to it on Sunday.

The large ‘vaarpu’ made of bronze offered by a devotee to the Guruvayur temple ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  As the Guruvayur temple celebrates the 10-day long festival, a devotee offered a large ‘vaarpu’ made of bronze to it on Sunday.

Palakkad native K K Parameswaran Namboothiri and family made the offering after darshan. Crafted by Kattumpurath Ananthan Achari and his son Ananthu Achari of Mannar in Alappuzha, the two-tonne ‘varppu’ has a diameter of 17.5 ft and a capacity of 1,000 litres. Around 1,000 artisans worked for more than two months to make the large ‘vaarpu’.

Temple authorities said the ‘payasam’ offering on the eighth day of the utsavam on Monday will be made in this ‘vaarpu’. The large vessel, brought in a goods carrier truck, was taken inside the temple using a crane.

