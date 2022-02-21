PWD launches web portal to give public projects’ status

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The public works department (PWD) will soon launch a comprehensive web portal, which will keep the public updated on the status of the roads, bridges, tourism centres, and PWD buildings under construction.

Public Works Minister Mohamed Riyas told TNIE that the portal, titled Project Management System, would be a dashboard containing the details of all public works and tourism projects. “The portal is in its testing phase. The public would be able to access it within a month or so,” said Riyas.

Recently, the PWD introduced Interactive Intelligence Panel, a virtual system that can be accessed only by the minister and officers. It includes information such as the time required to complete the remaining work, details of the contractor, and the current status of the construction of roads and PWD projects including highways.

The public can view the status of the action taken on complaints filed on social media or through the PWD app. The portal also contains a history of the places in the state and videos of various tourism destinations.

On Wednesday, Riyas analysed the progress of the road works in Karunagappally through the IIP. MLA C R Mahesh, who was present along with the minister, said the status of all road projects in the constituency could be evaluated in half an hour.

The portal also provides details on the rent of PWD rest houses. Grievances of the public regarding these buildings can also be analysed in real-time.