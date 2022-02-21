STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

PWD launches web portal to give public projects’ status

Recently, the PWD introduced Interactive Intelligence Panel, a virtual system that can be accessed only by the minister and officers.

Published: 21st February 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

PWD rest houses in Kerala. ( File Photo)

PWD rest houses in Kerala. ( File Photo)

By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The public works department (PWD) will soon launch a comprehensive web portal, which will keep the public updated on the status of the roads, bridges, tourism centres, and PWD buildings under construction.

Public Works Minister Mohamed Riyas told TNIE that the portal, titled Project Management System, would be a dashboard containing the details of all public works and tourism projects. “The portal is in its testing phase. The public would be able to access it within a month or so,” said Riyas.

Recently, the PWD introduced Interactive Intelligence Panel, a virtual system that can be accessed only by the minister and officers. It includes information such as the time required to complete the remaining work, details of the contractor, and the current status of the construction of roads and PWD projects including highways. 

The public can view the status of the action taken on complaints filed on social media or through the PWD app. The portal also contains a history of the places in the state and videos of various tourism destinations.

On Wednesday, Riyas analysed the progress of the road works in Karunagappally through the IIP. MLA C R Mahesh, who was present along with the minister, said the status of all road projects in the constituency could be evaluated in half an hour.

The portal also provides details on the rent of PWD rest houses. Grievances of the public regarding these buildings can also be analysed in real-time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PWD Portal Project Management System Tourism Intelligence Panel
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp