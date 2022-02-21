STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sabu Jacob among hundreds of Twenty20 workers booked for protocol violation

As Deepu’s body tested Covid positive, the police had issued directives to the public to follow the protocol during the funeral.

Published: 21st February 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Parents of C K Deepu addressing reporters along with Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu M Jacob at Kizhakkambalam on Sunday (Photo | EPS)

Parents of C K Deepu addressing reporters along with Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu M Jacob at Kizhakkambalam on Sunday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hundreds of workers of Twenty20, including its chief coordinator Sabu M Jacob, have been booked for flouting Covid protocol during the funeral procession and the final rites ceremony of Deepu C K, a member of the corporate-backed political outfit at Kizhakkambalam, on Saturday.

Thousands had gathered to pay their last respects to Deepu, the area secretary of Twenty20, who died on Friday due to the injuries he suffered in the alleged assault by CPM workers. 

As Deepu’s body tested Covid positive, the police had issued directives to the public to follow the protocol during the funeral. However, Twenty20 workers gathered in large numbers at Kizhakkambalam and the Kakkanad public crematorium.

Subsequently, the police booked the violators under the Kerala Epidemic Act, an officer said.  “More people will be booked as we have examined the video footage. Those who were identified have been served notices,” said the officer.

The Kunnathunad police registered the case suo moto, the officer added. Meanwhile, Sabu Jacob termed the police action “biased” saying only the Twenty20 workers have been booked even when Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and former Kunnathunad MLA V P Sajeendran also attended the funeral.

“Why there are no cases against either Satheesan or Sajeendran, who participated in the funeral ceremony?” asked Sabu, who is also the MD of Kitex Group, which backs the Twenty20 political outfit. 

Pointing out the mega ‘Thiruvathirakali’ organised recently by the CPM during its Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur district conferences violating the Covid protocol, Sabu alleged that the CPM and its workers are free to do whatever they want while cases are charged against those who criticise or protest against the ruling party.

Four CPM workers — Abdul Rahman, 36, Sainudheen, 27, Abdul Aziz, 42, and Muhammed Basheer, 36, — have been arrested, and charged with murder. 

Hand over probe to CBI: Twenty20 chief
Kochi: Twenty20 chief coordinator and Kitex Group managing director Sabu M Jacob on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the death of C K Deepu.  “A fair probe cannot be expected from the police as it is trying to ‘scare away’ people by lodging cases against them,” he told mediapersons at Kizhakkambalam on Sunday.  

Sabu said if the state government or the ruling party has no role in the death of Deepu the probe should be handed over to the CBI, and then more people would come forward to give evidence.  “Right now, people are scared that the police will register cases against them. They booked me for flouting Covid protocol. They are trying to scare away anyone from coming forward,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twenty20 Deepu C K CPM workers Last Respect Death Video Kerala Epidemic Act suo moto CBI Covid
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp