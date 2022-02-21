Swami Gangeshananda bobbitisation case: Kerala Crime Branch unearths conspiracy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five years after the sensational bobbitisation case involving Swami Gangeshananda in the state capital, the final investigation report of the Crime branch concluded that the girl complainant in the case 'conspired' with her male friend and Swami's disciple Ayyappadas to cut off Swami's genitals. The report also confirmed that it was Ayyappadas who bought the knife used by the girl.

The incident took place at the girl's house on the night of May 19, 2017.

The girl, who was a law student then, had initially complained that she attacked the Swami when he tried to sexually assault her.

On the basis of her complaint, a rape case was charged against him and he was arrested. Later the girl also testified before the magistrate against the Swami.

However, she later changed her statement before the special court and the High Court. In her fresh deposition, she said she neither attacked Swami nor he tried to sexually assualt her.

Gangeshananda had earlier stated in the court that he himself chopped off his genitals. Later he also changed his statement and deposed that someone attacked him when he was asleep.

Two years later, Gangeshananda lodged a complaint with the DGP alleging conspiracy by top police officials to 'frame' him in the case and accused his disciple Ayyappadas as the prime suspect. Following this in 2020, the Crime Branch started reinvestigating all the complaints in detail. During the course of investigation, the Crime branch came to a conclusion that Swami was attacked by the girl with the help of her friend Ayyappadas.

As per the crime branch report, the girl and Ayyappadas conspired to attack Gangeshananda as he objected to the relationship between Ayyappadas and the girl. The investigation found that an attempt was made initially to file a case against Gangeshananda for opposing the relationship.

On the day of the incident, the two hatched the conspiracy while they were at the beach in Kollam in the morning. The knife was bought by Ayyappadas. They also checked on Google about the execution of cutting off the genitals and Gangeshananda was attacked on the same day, the report said.

Based on scientific tests, the Crime branch also concluded that Swami's statement that he was attacked in his sleep was false.

The Crime Branch sought legal advice from the Advocate General (AG) on whether the girl and her friend could be prosecuted based on the new findings. The CB also sought legal advice on whether a fresh charge sheet could be filed in the first case against Swami Gangeshananda.