Swapna accuses Sivasankar for row over her NGO job

“Earlier he had hurt me by penning a book. As if it was not enough, now this one,” she said.

Published: 21st February 2022 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh has fired a fresh salvo against senior bureaucrat M Sivasankar alleging that the IAS officer was behind the controversy over her appointment in an NGO that works among tribal people in Attappady.

Swapna said she had taken up the job in HRDS to support the family and was cent percent sure that it was Sivasankar, who was behind the current controversy.

The appointment of Swapna as Corporate Social Responsibility director in HRDS, which seemingly has BJP leanings, had precipitated a fresh bout of controversy.

Swapna refuted the allegation that she was connected to the BJP and added that she did not know about the political leanings of the NGO. “I took up the offer because I had not many options to choose from,” she said.

