3-year-old admitted to ICU, assault suspected  

KOCHI: A three-year-old girl was admitted to the intensive care unit of a medical college hospital in Kolenchery on Monday with bruise marks and fractures on body, triggering suspicion that she might have been assaulted.

The police registered a case against the child’s mother under Juvenile Justice Act Section 75 (care and protection of children) though both she and grandmother refuted the allegation of assault. The incident came to light when the hospital authorities suspected it to be a case of assault.

Though the mother told them that the child had suffered injuries while playing, doctors found them to be burned. They also noticed other bruise marks on her, which forced them to inform the Thrikkakara police which registered a case.

The girl was first admitted to a private hospital at Pazhanganad in Kizhakkambalam following a seizure. From there, the child was referred to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church MCH after her condition turned worse. The hospital authorities said the girl is on ventilator support.

‘Condition of child is critical’

“The condition of the child remains critical,” said a medical bulletin issued by the hospital. Though there are reports that the boyfriend of the mother’s sister who is staying with them in their rented house at Thengode near Thrikkakara, allegedly assaulted the girl, the police are yet to confirm his involvement.

“The girl suffered burn injuries and a fracture on her left hand. Apart from bruises, there is an injury in an eye. When we asked her mother and grandmother about that, they told us that the girl got injured while playing and that the burn injuries were accidental,” a police officer said.

He said a case was registered under JJ Act since the mother denied proper treatment to the girl. “We will be able to establish the real incident only after a detailed probe,” said a police officer with the Thrikkakara police station, adding that the child was not sexually abused.