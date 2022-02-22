STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

3-year-old admitted to ICU, assault suspected  

They also noticed other bruise marks on her, which forced them to inform the Thrikkakara police which registered a case.

Published: 22nd February 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. ( Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose. ( Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A three-year-old girl was admitted to the intensive care unit of a medical college hospital in Kolenchery on Monday with bruise marks and fractures on body, triggering suspicion that she might have been assaulted.

The police registered a case against the child’s mother under Juvenile Justice Act Section 75 (care and protection of children) though both she and grandmother refuted the allegation of assault. The incident came to light when the hospital authorities suspected it to be a case of assault.

Though the mother told them that the child had suffered injuries while playing, doctors found them to be burned. They also noticed other bruise marks on her, which forced them to inform the Thrikkakara police which registered a case.

The girl was first admitted to a private hospital at Pazhanganad in Kizhakkambalam following a seizure. From there, the child was referred to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church MCH after her condition turned worse. The hospital authorities said the girl is on ventilator support. 

‘Condition of child is critical’

“The condition of the child remains critical,” said a medical bulletin issued by the hospital. Though there are reports that the boyfriend of the mother’s sister who is staying with them in their rented house at Thengode near Thrikkakara, allegedly assaulted the girl, the police are yet to confirm his involvement.

“The girl suffered burn injuries and a fracture on her left hand. Apart from bruises, there is an injury in an eye. When we asked her mother and grandmother about that, they told us that the girl got injured while playing and that the burn injuries were accidental,” a police officer said.

He said a case was registered under JJ Act since the mother denied proper treatment to the girl. “We will be able to establish the real incident only after a detailed probe,” said a police officer with the Thrikkakara police station, adding that the child was not sexually abused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICU Assult Juvenile Justice Act Section 75 Burns Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church MCH
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp