ANERT to give push to solar power generation at homes

Published: 22nd February 2022 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only(File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a bid to encourage households to opt for affordable solar power projects, the Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT) has decided to conduct spot registration and awareness sessions across the state from February 21 to 23.

The campaign is aimed at popularising Soura Thejus, a grid linked solar power project, available at subsidised rates with support from the central government. 

The awareness programme will be conducted at various centres, including the ANERT’s district offices and Urja Mithra centres. The district centres will provide information regarding the registration spots available in the district. 

The public can visit these ‘ANERT spots’ to learn more about the project. They can also discuss the project with developers at the district centres.

The subsidy offered by the Central government is available only till June this year. For more details, contact 1800 425 1803, 9188119419

Comments

