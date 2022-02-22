Board plans 200 mw renewable energy projects in 10 dams

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: In the backdrop of the state government’s emphasis on clean and economical renewable energy, the Kerala State Electricity Board is set to open bids for 100MW each of wind energy projects and floating solar energy projects in ten dams this week.

The Tata Group, NTPC, I Nox Renewables, KMRL and Adani Power are among the corporate players who have participated in the tenders floated by the electricity board, said R Suku, director of KSEB’s Renewable Energy and Energy Savings (REES).

The bids for the wind energy projects will be opened on February 24, with the power tariff for KSEB buyback capped at Rs 4.10 per unit. Currently, wind energy projects are operational in Attappadi (Suzlon), Kanjikode (Vestas, Suzlon and I Nox), Vadakarapathy (Gamesa) and Ramakkalmedu (Vestas).

Joseph George, a former joint technical manager with Anert, said a study conducted by the National Institute of Wind Energy in Chennai on wind resource assessments and potential had estimated that 800MW of power could be produced with the wind mast at a height of 50 to 80 metres.

“At 100 metres above ground level, it is estimated that the state has the capacity to generate 1,700MW. The height of the masts has now been increased further to 120 metres. Therefore, there is a potential to generate more than 1,700MW from wind energy,” he said.

Joseph also pointed out that, unlike neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the land was scarce in Kerala. “The setting up of wind energy and solar energy requires vast tracts of land. In areas like Attappadi and Idukki, only small windmills can be set up as it is difficult to transport larger masts to these hilly regions."

There is sufficient land in Attappadi where agriculture is impossible because of the arid climate and the wild elephant menace. The Adivasis there could be given a share of the profits under a revenue-sharing agreement,” he said. Evacuation lines and sub-stations too need to be set up to take the power produced to the common grid," Joseph added.

“The 100MW wind energy projects can generate an investment of around Rs 800 crore,” said Suku Nair, the I Nox Wind corporate consultant for Kerala. The firm has set up the first 16MW wind energy project in the industrial area of Kanjikode in association with Kinfra.

“Roughly, the generation of 1MW could entail a capital investment of Rs 8 crore. Land should be provided by private power producers who will also tie-up with machine suppliers for power production,” he said.

The small windmills set up in Attappadi range from 250KW to 750KW. “Now, each wind mast has the potential to generate 2MW, and more. The Kochi-Walayar corridor developed by the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation has huge potential for windmills on either side,” said Suku Nair.

Solar power bid to open by month-end

The bids to set up grid-connected floating solar panels in ten dams in the state will be opened by the end of this month. “We expect to generate 100MW from the reservoirs,” said Suku, the REES director.

“Earlier, we had commissioned the first reservoir-based solar floating facility of 500KW at the Banasurasagar dam in Wayanad. The Request for Qualification for eight dams under KSEB and two under the Kerala Water Authority has seen interest from corporates. The proposal is to design, build, own and operate the facilities,” he said.

The eight dams under the KSEB hydroelectric projects are Banasurasagar, Anayirankal, Mattupetty, Ponmudi, Kallarkutty, Sengulam, Kallar and Kundala, and the two reservoirs under KWA are Aruvikkara and Peppara in Thiruvananthapuram district. “The bids have to be approved by the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission,” the REES director added.

