No comparison between Kerala and UP; Yogi shouldn’t have made the remark, Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan also added that many political leaders in UP including former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had praised Kerala for its excellence in various sectors.

Published: 22nd February 2022 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Once again hitting back at Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks on Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday that Yogi should not have made such a remark.

His remark on Kerala was a political statement and hence the state government would not give any answer for it now, Pinarayi Vijayan told the assembly. He, however, added that many political leaders in UP including former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had praised Kerala for its excellence in various sectors.

Replying to a question by CPM’s AN Shamseer MLA during the question hour in the House, the chief minister also listed out the state’s progress and achievements as per various developmental indices.

"UP cannot be compared with Kerala. Many leaders from UP have praised Kerala. The remarks made by Yogi could be seen merely as a political statement and the state government would not respond to it now. Kerala is on top in many development indices as per Union Government’s Niti Ayog," he pointed out.

Last week on the day of UP elections, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had posted a video on his Twitter handle warning people to vote sensibly.

“I have to tell you something that is there in my heart. A lot of wonderful things have happened in these five years. Beware! If you miss, the labour of these five years will be spoiled. It would not take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal,” Adityanath warned ahead of the assembly polls.

Soon Pinarayi Vijayan hit back with a tweet that said "If UP turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won’t be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That is what people of UP would want.”

A slew of other Kerala politicians including Opposition Leader VD Satheesan and Shashi Tharoor too came out slamming Yogi for the controversial remark.

