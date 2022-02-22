STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wayanad school headmistress admits to lapses

The explanation came after massive protests by various organisations. “There were some lapses on my part during the conversation with the parent of a child."

Image used for representational purpose only.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA:  Seeking to put an end to the hijab row, the headmistress of the Little Flower UP School at Mananthavady in Wayanad issued a statement on Monday admitting “some lapses” on her part in insisting that a student should not wear the headscarf in the school. 

The explanation came after massive protests by various organisations. “There were some lapses on my part during the conversation with the parent of a child. I never had any intention to hurt religious sentiments. The conversation was shared on social media, which worsened the issue,” Sr Roshna, in a statement.  She further said students have all the right and freedom to wear the uniform as in the past and they will have no further issue in this regard.  

She issued the statement after a meeting convened by Wayanad Sub-collector R Sreelakshmi on Tuesday. Officers of the education department, police officials, political party leaders, representatives of various students organisations also attended the meeting. 

On Thursday, Sr Roshna asked a student to quit school for wearing a headscarf. Later, her parents reached the school and questioned the authorities. The headmistress told the parents that students should wear uniforms prescribed by the school and any religious dress would not be permitted. The incident came to light when the conversation with the parent went viral on social media.

