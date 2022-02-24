Kerala cop dismissed from service for leaking information of RSS-BJP workers to SDPI

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A policeman in Kerala was dismissed from service after an internal investigation found that he had leaked confidential information on prominent RSS-BJP workers in the Idukki district to SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India), the political arm of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Idukki SP R Karuppasamy issued the order to dismiss Civil Police Officer (CPO) Anas PK of Karimannoor police station on Wednesday following a report submitted by the Narcotic Cell DySP Sadan K finding him guilty of leaking confidential information related to prominent RSS workers in the district from the police database.

The SDPI activists had assaulted a KSRTC driver in Thodupuzha bus station alleging that he had posted communally sensitive comments on his Facebook. In this connection, a police probe found that Anas had leaked information from the police official database to SDPI workers who were arrested for the assault on the KSRTC driver. An examination of the phones of the arrested SDPI workers revealed that one of them had CPO Anas's number and was in touch with the officer and this was communicated to the higher-ups.

Following this, Anas was transferred to the district police headquarters on December 22. He was suspended from service on December 28 after he was found guilty in the preliminary investigation,

Meanwhile, a detailed probe was held under the leadership of Narcotic Cell DySP A G Lal as per the direction by Idukki SP Kuruppasamy on the issue. In the report submitted by Lal, Anas was found guilty. Following this, a show-cause notice was served to him last month. As Anas’s explanation was not satisfactory on the issue, he was dismissed from the service, sources said.

Anas had leaked the data of prominent RSS – BJP workers in Idukki, collected by the District Crime Records Bureau as part of the state-wide data collection drive conducted by the Kerala Police in the wake of an increase in political violence from various parts of the state. Anas obtained the information using the 'police crime drive', an online tool that the cops can only access.