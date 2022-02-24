STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SilverLine won’t create direct liability on Kerala govt: KN Balagopal

Finance Minister K N Balagopal has informed the assembly that the SilverLine project will not create direct liability on the government. 

Published: 24th February 2022

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal

By Express News Service

He said the loan for the project will be mobilised by Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail). It will source loans from international financial institutions on the basis of state government’s guarantee. The DPR is with Union Department of Economic Affairs. Discussions on loans will start only after it is cleared.  

He did not reply to Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala’s question whether he had signed the file regarding government’s guarantee for the project.

