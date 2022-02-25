STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
450 died of snakebite in state in past 5 years: Forest Minister

The most number of casualties occurred between 2017 and 2019, when 334 deaths were registered.

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  As many as 450 people died of snakebite in the state in the past five years while around 3,000 people underwent treatment for snake venom annually, Forest Minister AK Saseendran informed the assembly on Thursday. 

The most number of casualties occurred between 2017 and 2019, when 334 deaths were registered. The silver lining, however, is that the deaths due to snakebites have come down in the past few years, he said.
From 2017 to 2019, the annual average death due to snakebite was 110.

However, it came down to 76 in 2020 and 40 in 2021. The minister said habitat loss has forced the movement of snakes to populated areas and efforts are being undertaken to rescue and put them back in their natural habitats.

“Around 1,657 people, including forest department staff and volunteers, were given training in handling snakes. Of them, 928 people were given licence to function as bonafide snake rescuers,” he said.

Rescuers aged below 65 years are given two-day training and those who successfully demonstrate snake rescue are given certification. He said the government will consider certifying veteran rescuers, who have been in the field for long if they abide by the guidelines of the forest department.

“Those who can ensure their safety as well as that of the snakes by secure rescue methods will be considered for certification,” he said. The forest department had earlier made it clear that unauthorised snake rescue will invite a prison term of three to five years and a fine under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The department move came after veteran snake rescuer Vava Suresh endured a life-threatening snakebite while rescuing a cobra in Kottayam recently.

