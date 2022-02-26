Kerala IT parks may have one bar-attached restaurant

MS Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government may allow major IT parks to have a bar-attached restaurant on their premises. This is among the proposals under active consideration of the government which is preparing its new liquor policy to be announced next month.

Sources said the proposal is based on a recommendation from stakeholders in the IT sector that the facility would make the state more attractive to youngsters from other states. In most of the cities outside, techies have more recreational facilities which make Kerala a less-preferred destination, they claimed.

“The idea is to allow the parks to have such a facility at a designated place on the premises. They can select an experienced hotelier to run the facility through a fair selection process. The restaurant should be for the exclusive use of those working in the park,” said a person privy to the discussions.

Steps on to set up commercial wine-making unit in state

The draft is being prepared and discussions are on with stakeholders. The policy would be announced by March-end, he said. The idea now is to allow one restaurant in a park which will be managed by the park authority. The park management will have the sole discretion to start a facility on its campus.

The other proposals include allowing more outlets for the Beverages Corporation, fruit wine manufacturing in the private sector and further reducing the distance limit between liquor outlets and educational or religious institutions.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to set up the first commercial wine-manufacturing unit in the state. The Beverages Corporation will establish the unit. It held the second round of talks with the All India Wine Producers Association on Wednesday.

The association is giving technical support to the plant which, most probably, will come up in Palakkad or Kannur. The plant will have a capacity to produce one lakh litres in an year. Production is expected to begin in 18 months. The present proposal is to start production from plantain, pineapple, cashew apple and nutmeg fruit.