Kerala’s first Caravan Park launched in Wagamon

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The state tourism department opened its first Caravan Park at Wagamon in Idukki on Friday.

Tourists flocking to the hill station will now be able to enjoy its breathtaking views from the comforts of a home. Opening the park at Nallathanni in Wagamon, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said that the state would promote domestic tourism under the new Caravan Tourism policy announced last September.

He said 353 entrepreneurs have registered for operating caravan buses in the state. To promote the scheme, the government is providing a 10-15% subsidy in addition to the relaxations given by the Motor Vehicles Department. Steps have also been taken to launch 120 more caravan parks across the state. Riyas said it is the first major tourism initiative in the state since the launch of houseboats in the 1980s.

“It is a historic moment for the state and its tourism department. The initiative will also bring to light several potential destinations that have so far remained unknown,” he said. The park at Wagamon, named Karavan Meadows, is developed by Adrak Hotels and Resorts and managed by Citrine Hospitality Ventures.

The park can currently accommodate two caravans. The developers plan to expand it to lodge eight more in the future. The fully air-conditioned caravans have all the necessary amenities such as sofa-cum-bed, TV, kitchenette with fridge and microwave oven, induction heater, cupboards, generator, dining table, toilet cubicle (bathroom with geyser, berth, partition behind the driver, internet connectivity, audio-video facilities and GPS.