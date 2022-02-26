STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala’s first Caravan Park launched in Wagamon

The state tourism department opened its first Caravan Park at Wagamon in Idukki on Friday. 

Published: 26th February 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas inside a caravan at the Caravan Park at Wagamon on Friday. Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, Peermade MLA Vazhoor Soman and CPM district secretary C V Varghese are also seen

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The state tourism department opened its first Caravan Park at Wagamon in Idukki on Friday. 
Tourists flocking to the hill station will now be able to enjoy its breathtaking views from the comforts of a home. Opening the park at Nallathanni in Wagamon, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said that the state would promote domestic tourism under the new Caravan Tourism policy announced last September.

He said 353 entrepreneurs have registered for operating caravan buses in the state. To promote the scheme, the government is providing a 10-15% subsidy in addition to the relaxations given by the Motor Vehicles Department. Steps have also been taken to launch 120 more caravan parks across the state. Riyas said it is the first major tourism initiative in the state since the launch of houseboats in the 1980s.

“It is a historic moment for the state and its tourism department. The initiative will also bring to light several potential destinations that have so far remained unknown,” he said. The park at Wagamon, named Karavan Meadows, is developed by Adrak Hotels and Resorts and managed by Citrine Hospitality Ventures. 

The park can currently accommodate two caravans. The developers plan to expand it to lodge eight more in the future. The fully air-conditioned caravans have all the necessary amenities such as sofa-cum-bed, TV, kitchenette with fridge and microwave oven, induction heater, cupboards, generator, dining table, toilet cubicle (bathroom with geyser, berth, partition behind the driver, internet connectivity, audio-video facilities and GPS. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wagamon Kerala Caravan Park Idukki
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp