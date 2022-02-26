STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Love is blind! Woman tries to frame husband in drug case

A woman was arrested in Idukki on Friday for allegedly framing her husband in a fake drug case to live with her lover. The couple has two children.

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A woman was arrested in Idukki on Friday for allegedly framing her husband in a fake drug case to live with her lover. The couple has two children. The police arrested Vandanmedu panchayat member and Puttady resident Soumya Abraham, 33, for allegedly trapping her husband, Sunil Varghese of Thottappurackal house at Ambalamedu in the fake drug case. The police also held Shanavas, 39, and Shefin Sha, 24, both residents of Kochi, in connection with the case. 

As per the police sources, the nefarious plan came to light on Tuesday. Soumya and Sunil had not been in good terms as she had been in a relationship with married neighbour Vinodh, 43, who is working in Saudi Arabia and has one child, for the last one year. 

To live with Vinodh, Soumya conspired to kill her husband either by giving him cyanide pills or causing a vehicle accident. However, the fear of getting caught by the police dissuaded her from going ahead with both plans.

On February 18, Vinodh arrived at Puttady along with his friend Shanavas and handed over the pills of synthetic drug MDMA to Soumya at Amayar. Soumya hid the pills in the pouch on the petrol tank of her husband’s motorcycle and sent the photo of his vehicle to Vinodh who, after reaching Saudi Arabia, informed the police about the drug hidden allegedly by Sunil. During an inspection by Kattappana inspector of police V S Navas and the DANSAAF team, MDMA pills were recovered from Sunil’s two-wheeler on Tuesday. 

During questioning, Sunil denied the allegation vehemently. Upon checking the criminal records, it was found that he had never been arrested or involved in a drug case. In the subsequent investigation under the leadership of Kattappana DySP V A Nishad Mon, Soumya’s involvement in the case came to light and the police understood that it was a bid to fabricate a case. 

The cops got to know that Soumya and Vinodh had conspired when they had stayed at a private resort in Kochi as husband and wife for two days to frame Sunil in the fake case. The pills were supplied by Shanavas and Shefin for Rs 45,000 on the direction by Vinodh. The police said they are trying to bring back Vinodh to the state and arrest him.

