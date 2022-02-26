STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 100 students from Thrissur stranded in Ukraine

As the Russian military forces encircle the capital city of Kyiv, parents of more than a hundred students from the district stranded in Ukraine are a worried lot.

Published: 26th February 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Left midway on road, Indian students walk towards Poland for evacuation

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: As the Russian military forces encircle the capital city of Kyiv, parents of more than a hundred students from the district stranded in Ukraine are a worried lot. MLA P Balachandran visited Joshy John and his wife at Kuriachira in Thrissur on Friday and assured them of all support to bring their daughter Edna Rose Joshy back home. Edna is pursuing the third-year undergraduate course in National Pirogov Memorial Medical University in Vinnytsya.

“They hide in bunkers whenever they hear three sirens which is a warning of shelling in the area. Until Thursday, they haven’t had much of a problem, but the situation is getting worse for them as food and water are in short supply. Moreover, they are not able to withdraw money from ATMs,” Joshy told TNIE. Three more girls from the district are staying with Edna.

Around 50 Malayali students are in Edna’s batch and all of them remain stranded and are awaiting help. Though there is no official confirmation, more than a hundred students from the district are studying in various universities in Ukraine and their parents are waiting for a positive news. Twins Anjana and Anjali, hailing from Irattapuzha near Chavakkad, are among the stranded students in Ukraine.

Comments

