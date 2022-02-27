STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
450 delegates to attend CPM state conference

A violin concert by V V Subramaniam and V V S Murari will be the highlight of the cultural programmes on March 3.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CPM state conference will be held strictly adhering to Covid protocol and only 45o people including delegates and observers will attend the conference, said reception committee chairman and Industries Minister P Rajeeve here on Saturday.

Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate the delegates conference at 9 am at B Raghavan Nagar in Marine Drive on March 1. Apart from Yechury, politburo members Prakash Karat, S Ramachandran Pillai, Brinda Karat, M A Baby, G Ramakrishnan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will attend the delegates session. 

Prakash Karat will inaugurate a seminar on ‘Constitution, federalism and secularism’ at Abhimanyu Nagar at 5 pm on March 2. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan and GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai will attend the seminar. 

Politburo member M A Babu will inaugurate the cultural meeting at 5 pm on March 3. The delegates meet will conclude on March 4 afternoon and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the public meeting at 5 pm on March 4.

As part of the conference, the drama ‘Ningalenne Communist Aakki’ penned by Thoppil Bhasi and performed by KPAC, which marked a turning point in the history of the communist movement and Malayalam theatre in 1952, will be staged as part of the conference at Abhimanyu Nagar at 7 pm on March 1. On March 2, fusion music by Rajesh Cherthala and Biju Murari and ‘Ithihasam,’ a drama based on the life of William Shakespeare will be staged. 

A violin concert by V V Subramaniam and V V S Murari will be the highlight of the cultural programmes on March 3. It will be followed by a dance performance on the life of AKG by Sree Sankara School of Dance and a kathaprasangam ‘Notre Damile Koonan’ by Edakochi Salimkumar.

