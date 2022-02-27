In Kerala Congress, Sudhakaran, Satheesan groups emerge new power centres

Cynthia Chandran By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Officially, Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan would say everything is hunky-dory in the party and between them. But the extent of mistrust between the two lay exposed at Indira Bhavan on Saturday when they held an hour-long discussion in the presence of national general secretary Tariq Anwar, who is in charge of Kerala. The heat inside radiated to the corridors of the state Congress HQ and one could guess easily that the meeting was not at all cordial.

Confirming the meeting, Anwar told TNIE, “I asked Satheesan about the alleged group meeting and he denied it. The leaders based in the capital were with him on Thursday night and they were discussing organisational revamp. We discussed mainly on how to move forward together.”

The meeting was convened after Sudhakaran formally lodged a complaint with the national leadership that Satheesan was officiating group meetings. He cited a late-night meeting of leaders from Thiruvananthapuram at the leader of Opposition’s official residence as proof.

The new development adds credence to the rumours about a realignment of groups under the two leaders. While the once-powerful ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups have become weak with the elevation of Satheesan and Sudhakaran to the leadership, leaders who had lost their base have started rallying behind the two.Party sources said Satheesan has the blessings of national general secretary K C Venugopal, who is trying hard to create a mass support base in the state party unit.

Sensing this alignment, former leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala is learnt to have offered his support to Sudhakaran. Veteran leader Oommen Chandy, who heads the ‘A’ group, is playing a waiting game, but he is unlikely to support Sudhakaran in the event of a show of strength of both factions.

After last year’s assembly elections, when there was a major reorganisation, Sudhakaran, Satheesan and Venugopal said they were determined to eradicate groups led by Chandy and Chennithala and merit would be the only criterion for party positions.

When the first phase of organisational revamping took place, Sudhakaran accommodated the leaders recommended mostly by the other two. But many of the new leaders are underperformers and the blame for that has fallen on Sudhakaran. Sources said, of late, he has also realised that many general secretaries holding key portfolios owe allegiance to Venugopal.

