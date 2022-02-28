Shuttling between bunker and hostel, scamper for survival

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As a large column of armoured Russian vehicles roared through the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday, over 400 Indian students of Sumy State University, the majority of them Keralites, stepped up their pleas for a speedy evacuation from the war-torn country. Ever since the Russian attack began in the early hours of Thursday, these students have been on edge, rushing from their hostel rooms to the dusty bunkers whenever the sirens blare out.

Raifa Kalathil, a fifth-year undergraduate student, and her classmates had just come out of the bunkers to their hostel rooms when TNIE reached them on the phone. They were frantically searching on their phones for the latest information on the war situation as mobile signals do not enter the heavily fortified bunkers. The recent, widely-circulated video of Ukrainian soldiers firing in the air to control the situation at the border with Poland, has left them worried.

“If the situation in the western border with Europe is so tense, then one can very well imagine the situation of eastern cities close to the border with Russia,” she said. Over the past four days, the students have been hearing gunshots and blasts occasionally and are on their toes for any sudden evacuation to the bunkers. Many students developed uneasiness after being in the bunkers for long hours as the facility has remained unoccupied for decades.

“We managed to stock up some essential supplies a few days ago. But the food is running out and we have supplies to last just two more days. Since gun-wielding soldiers are patrolling the road, we have been advised not to venture out,” Raifa said. The few ATMs and departmental stores that are open have serpentine queues in front of them.

“The caretaker of our hostel is giving us the latest information on the war situation. We are also in touch with the Indian Embassy. We have been advised to remain where we are as it is the safest option for the time being. But how long can we hold on with the supplies dwindling?” asked Ashmita Mani, another student.

Since the brunt of the Russian attack is from the eastern borders, the students are anxious that any delay in evacuation would endanger their lives. As some Ukrainian nationals are in no mood to lower their defence and have vowed to fight back, the students are also concerned that the city may witness more bloodshed in the coming days.

“If the western borders are the only points to leave the country, our rescue would be a nearly-impossible task as it would be a 900km-plus journey through the war-torn areas,” said Anjana Saji, another medical student.

Though the odds are heavily stacked against them, the students hope the Indian government will be able to convince Russia to open its border, just 50km away, for their evacuation.