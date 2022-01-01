STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahila Mandiram launches organic vegetable farming

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Organic vegetable farming has commenced at the Government Mahila Mandiram at Karikode in Kollam. Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J Chinchurani inaugurated the farming works by planting a tomato sapling.  

The primary aim of the programme is to help the inmates relieve their mental stress, officers said. Saplings were planted in 175 grow bags. The garden is expected to help the institution meet its vegetable requirement in future. Excess produce will be sold in markets. 

Ward councillor Suja Krishnan, management committee members Sujanan, Pattathanam Sunil, Women and Child Development officer P Biji, district child welfare officer J Prasanna Kumari, Mahilamandiram superintendent P Geetha, women welfare officer P Ananthakrishnan, Mahila Shakti Kendra district coordinators C A Sreekutti, S P Anila and legal councillor Sreethu Lakshmi attended the function.

